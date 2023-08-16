Onyango glad to recall Ogena into Rugby Cranes 7s fold

When Rugby Cranes 7s coach Tolbert Onyango released a 22-man training a fortnight ago back squad in preparation of next month’s Africa Men’s 7s in Zimbabwe, Pius Ogena’s name made the cut after missing out for two years.

The Kobs forward last played for the side since 2021 at the World Challenger Series and has consequently been left out of the fold since then despite performing and being one of the country’s best places.

The former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) rugby player of the year and 2022/2023 Nile Special Rugby Premiership top scorer was a mainstay in Coach Tolbert Onyango’s side, and the former believes Ogena deserves a place in the side.

“In this year's sevens series, Pius has been one of the top performers as a forward so on current form, he deserves a call up,” Onyango told Daily Monitor.

The team assembles every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday morning from 6:45 to 7:45am at Kyadondo Rugby Club. With former captain Michael Wokorach out the side due to work commitments, Ogena would be a perfect replacement as prop, considering that Desire Ayera also remains sidelined with injury.

According to Onyango who has worked with Ogena for a long time, stretching all the way to their days at Toyota Buffaloes, Ogena is a strong experienced player who will add grit to the young side captained by Ian Munyani.

Ogena is a double African champion in 2016 and 2017 in Nairobi and Kampala respectively. He has also played at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and on the World Sevens Series Circuit where Uganda has featured as an invitational side.

Uganda comes against Zimbabwe, Kenya, Zambia, Madagascar, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Namibia and South Africa in a bid to defend the title they won at Kyadondo Rugby Club last May. The competition also serves as an Olympics qualifier with one slot available.

Training squad