Pirates regain grip of top spot with Kyadondo 7s silver

Stanbic Black Pirates lost the Kyadondo 7s final 19-12 to hosts Heathens but left Kyadondo with something to smile about.

The second place finish got them 19 points to place them back to the top of the Nile Special 7s standings with 93 points.

Two Malcolm Okello tries and one from Lawrence Sebuliba got Heathens the much needed win after failing to progress from their Tooro 7s pool.

Pirates got on the score board through Stephen Alul and Sydney Gongodyo tries but could not stop Heathens who looked the best outfit on the weekend.

They also registered a massive 40-17 win over Kobs on Day One which sent a loud warning to the rest of the pack.

Heathens win, the second of the competition having scooped the Rujumba 7s leaves them in third place on 84 points, five off Kobs (89) in second spot.

"We have two more rounds to go and we shall keep throwing everything we can at it until the last day. We won today but we shall be back here training hard this week because the journey continues," Heathens assistant coach Ivan Markmot said.

Heathens started the weekend in pool A where they beat Boks (24-5), Rams (22-10) and Kobs (40-17).

A top place finish in the pool set them up for a quarterfinal clash against Toyota Buffaloes which they won 17-5 before progressing to beat Rhinos 14-10 in the semifinals.

With two rounds, Tororo 7s and Kyabazinga 7s, left to the climax, Heathens will feel they are back in contention with nine points away from the summit.

The women's category had Entebbe based Avengers best Black Pearls 15-0 in the final to register a second leg win after winning in Jinja on Day One. Sarah Kirabo was at it again with another convincing display that helped bring Avengers back into the title race.