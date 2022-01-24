Pirates stomp Kobs’ yard to open race

Stanbic Black Pirates visited Kobs at Legends on Saturday in the Nile Special Premiership looking to make a big statement in the title race. They made one and in style by dominating their hosts in a 17-13 win.

The Sea Robbers moved to second place on the table with 14 points – same as leaders Heathens – sending Kobs to fifth place in the process.

Pirates coach Marvin Odongo and staff did their homework well and beat Kobs at almost everything. They won the collisions, made their tackles, made the right decisions in offence and surprisingly conquered the Kobs scrum.

There was no way out for Kobs who tried to force a comeback late into the game with a Justin Kimono try converted by James Ijongat.

‘Best place to be’

For ages, the game had been hooked at 6-13 for Pirates, thanks to an early Harunah Mohammed try, a William Nkore penalty and two more from captain Ivan Magomu. Josiah Sempeke had nailed two penalties for the champions.

“We wanted the game more than they did and momentum was on my side coming from the sevens,” said Pirates’ vice captain Isaac Massanganzira, who was man of the match.

He also thinks the result puts them in a good place in the title race.

“We are joint top, which is the best place to be rather than being part of the chasing pack by the time we get into the second round,” he added.

Heathens overrun Hippos

In Jinja, Heathens beat Hippos 38-5 in a one-sided affair at the Pitstop Arena.

Lawrence Ssebuliba opened the scoring in as early as the second minute as Joseph Oyet converted.

Man of the Match George Scottie and Reynolds Kato added tries to stretch the lead to 17-0 at halftime before Michael Wokorach, Aaron Oforyowth and Akera Komakech secured the bonus point.

“They’re a good side coming up and we knew that and came with an attitude of just taking them on pound for pound. This season will be a tough one and only wins may not be enough so we want to collect as many bonus points as we can,” said Heathens captain Wokorach.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Rhinos 8-6 Impis

Mongers 18-3 Warriors

Hippos 5-38 Heathens

Kobs 13-17 Pirates