Pirates stomp Kobs’ yard to open race

Champions exposed. Kobs’ Adrian Kasito attempts to charge down Ivan Magomu’s kick at Legends on Saturday. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO

By  Deus Bugembe  &  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • For ages, the game had been hooked at 6-13 for Pirates, thanks to an early Harunah Mohammed try, a William Nkore penalty and two more from captain Ivan Magomu.

Stanbic Black Pirates visited Kobs at Legends on Saturday in the Nile Special Premiership looking to make a big statement in the title race. They made one and in style by dominating their hosts in a 17-13 win.

