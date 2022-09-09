Rugby Cranes 7s lose World Cup opener

Result



Uganda 7-33 Samoa



Saturday fixture



South Korea vs. Uganda, 9.59am





When Michael Wokorach scored the opening try on Uganda's return to the Rugby World Cup Sevens, there was every reason to dream. Philip Wokorach made the conversion to ensure an early 7-0 lead against Samoa in the preliminary round in Cape Town, South Africa.



And for long periods of a bright first half, you must have felt that the Rugby Cranes 7s had found the tools to match HSBC Rugby Sevens Sides side Samoa.



Reality and a reminder of how far Uganda still have to go came fast as Samoa blitzed to a 33-7 victory to move into the round of 16 where they will face USA.



For coach Tolbert Onyango, it was a case of so near yet so far on their second appearance at the global showpiece. They had moments but never found the blow to flow a side that finished ninth in the 2021/22 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.



Perhaps Uganda has improved from the 45-7 loss to Samoa at the 2018 edition in the USA . Also, this year's performances at the Africa Cup 7s, Commonwealth Games and World Challenger Rugby Sevens Series suggest so. However, there are still many layers to go.



The defeat means that Uganda will face South Korea in the Bowl quarterfinals on Saturday.