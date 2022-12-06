Tough tests expected in semis

All eyes and ears were interested in what Uganda Cup Semifinals draws from the Uganda Rugby Union produce. With holders Kobs, Heathens, Stanbic Pirates and Rhinos making the final four, the next stage guarantees big clashes.

There are 21 Uganda Cup titles among the four semi-finalists, Heathens (11), Kobs (8), Pirates (2) while Rhinos are yet to win it.

The latter have assembled a youthful and eager side that is a joy to watch. Coaches Martial Tchumkam, James Musitwa and Timothy Bulooti are getting things right but the side remains the underdog in the tournament, all the other three semi-finalists would love to see the draw hand them Rhinos.

Against Rams, Rhinos dominated and could have scored more and will have time to polish up for one of the favourites.

“We won in Walukuba last week but did not perform to our expectations, we had to prepare well for Rams and did well,” said man of the match second row Zacharia Bol. “I’m sure next week will be tough but we shall be prepared,” he added.

Kobs forced their way past a hot and cold Jinja Hippos side that had its moments. Pius Ogena, Faragi Odugo and Conrad Mukwaya all got onto the score sheet in the early kick off at Legends Rugby Club.

2013 rugby player of the year Oscar Kalyango resurrected from his ruins to feature while Davis Kiwalabye also starred at scrumhalf.

At Kyadondo, a hungry and determined Heathens booked a semifinal place with a 22-8 win over Buffaloes, with tries from Claude Otema and Robert Champara.

Chris Lubanga’s boot added the rest. “ It has been many years since we last won this title, it is why we are going all out for it this year,” said Heathens coach Ivan Markmot.

Pirates who won it in 2007 and 2018 had to fend off a stubborn Mongers side whose back Edgar Kairu emerged man of the match.



RWENZORI UGANDA CUP



Quarterfinal results

Kobs 34-11 Hippos

Rhinos 22-5 Rams

Pirates 33-23 Mongers

Heathens 22 - 8 Buffaloes

Shield quarterfinals

Warriors 32-3 Elephants

Staalions 22-6 Boks

Impis 28-0 Walukuba