Close call as KU, St. Lawrence kickoff UFL Quarterfinals

Kampala University (KU) and St. Lawrence University get this season’s Pepsi University Football League quarterfinals underway at Kibuli this afternoon.

Previous meetings between the two teams have been close and coaches of both sides are anticipating another tight encounter.

“St. Lawrence is a strong team. They have greatly improved since we last played. Last season they went all the way to the finals so we are not expecting it to be an easy game. However if you want to win the trophy you have to beat the best and so our focus for now is on getting a solid win in this first leg and then we take it from there,” noted KU coach Vincent “Titi” Tumusiime ahead of the game.

His Kampala University side finished second in the Group E with 10pts from their six games while St. Lawrence University finished top of Group D with 11pts from their six games.

St. Lawrence University came close to winning their first title the last time the league was played to completion in 2019 and head coach Nnono Ssozi is confident of presiding over another run.

“This is a new squad and we are happy to have made it to this stage of the competition and we expect to go all the way. The team is not under any pressure, they have been improving day by day.

“We have played KU before and whenever we do it is a close game. To get to this stage we have played strong teams which I believe has prepared us for KU so come rain come sunshine you can expect a good performance from the team,” Nnono added.

The two sides last met in 2018 in the semi-final stage of the competition with St. Lawrence University edging Kampala University 2-1 at home before losing by the same score line in the return leg sending the game into penalty shootouts that Kampala University won 6-5.





Pepsi University Football League

Today at Kibuli, 3pm

Quarterfinal: First Leg