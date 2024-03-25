African Games: Botes wants more youth tournaments

Uganda’s coach Sheryl Botes is convinced the U-20 women national football team that won bronze at the African Games last Thursday can only get better.

Uganda beat Senegal 6-5 in shootouts after a goalless 90 minutes in the Cape Coast evening heat. Overall their tournament had two group stage games draws against hosts and eventual gold medalists Ghana and Tanzania, a win over Ethiopia plus a semi-final loss to Nigeria.

The learning for the players has been immense since they entered camp in Kampala about a month ago and the coach believes that African teams need to come out of their local shells to compete regularly against each other if they are to challenge their European counterparts.

“Going forward, I wish I could request Caf that we play this tournmanet every year,” Botes said after thanking Ghana for the organization and Fufa for ensuring the team had the opportunity to compete.

“Maybe every country can take a turn to host the tournament. This week in Ghana was unbelievable and an experience. We took the players to the beach and some of them had never been to the beach in their lives.

(In terms of football), they are the future, whether Ugandan or Senegalese or Ghanaian,” she added.

Deserved medal

Uganda met different challenges throughout the tournament but Botes prepared her team to nullify the strengths of opponents; the physical encounter with Tanzania, a possessive Ethiopian side, a Ghanaian side with speed on the flanks, an experienced Nigeria that could mix it up.

“We studied Senegal, we knew they were gonna be vertical and we tried to put the pressure in midfield to win possession and try to counter them. I am proud of the girls and they really deserved that medal.

"We fought hard, the first half was scrappy and Senegal had a chance to score a penalty in the first half.

"The second half was our game because we had six or seven opportunities to score (including) one on one chances with the goalkeeper.

"There was not a day we did not do penalties although the girls really know how to put us under pressure but the medal was for Ugandan people. They were hoping for us to win, they were praying for us,” the coach said.

Catherine Nagadya, Shamirah Nalugya, Shakirah Nankangwa and Catherine Nagadya converted their penalties in that order while Docus Lwalisa missed the third.

Harima Kanyago and Shamusa Najjuma converted in sudden death. Marie Ndiaye and goalkeeper Pascaline Fofana Bassene missed Senegal’s third and seventh respectively.

African Games – Women Football

Bronze Medal Match