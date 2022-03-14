Bottom Tooro drag top Vipers to their level

Maligned Tooro United handed blank cheques to StarTimes Uganda Premier League title contenders on Friday with a dream 1-0 win over leaders Vipers.

In a classic case of David slitting Goliath’s neck, Mark Nsubuga scored the sole goal after a well built counter-attack at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal to condemn Roberto Oliveira’s Vipers to their third loss this campaign.

However, even in defeat, Vipers remained top with 43 points from 20 matches and breathed deep sighs of relief when KCCA laboured to a dour draw against SC Villa at the Philip Omondi Stadium a day later.

The boring stalemate left KCCA second with 41 points from 20 matches, with the cracks in the armour exposed after they failed to exploit the man advantage after Villa left-back Joseph Kafumbe was shown the match orders on 68 minutes.

Sense of despair

At Buhinga, Muhammad Senoga’s intelligent run before setting up Nsubuga on 79 minutes for Tooro United’s winner exhibited the lapses in concentration that engulf Vipers when it matters most.

“We are very disappointed because we know we are better than that,” Vipers forward Yunus Sentamu revealed.

“But these things happen and it is our responsibility to turn that around and we have a great opportunity on Wednesday at home to Busoga United.”

Ibrahim Kirya’s bottom placed side can afford to hope and die another day after they made it 12 points from 20 matches with 10 games left to play.

At Lugogo, KCCA without the sick manager Morley Byekwaso, remained the usual cautious, pragmatic and end justifies the means entity in their eighth draw this campaign.

“It was a derby and Villa prepared well for it. We earned the point but learned a lot of valuable lessons,” stand-in coach Badru Kaddu told Daily Monitor.

Villa start nightmarish axe fight

Holding cross-city rivals KCCA to a barren draw is one of the rare positives Jogoo Greek coach Petros Koukouras can show this campaign.

The next 10 matches will see the record winners embroiled in a five-way relegation survival battle with Tooro, Onduparaka, Soltilo Bright Stars and Busoga.

Picking just 19 points from 20 matches is unfathomable for Villa’s stature but if they can put up the resilience, hunger and zeal they exhibited against the Kasasiro Boys, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Uganda Premier League

Match day 20 resultsGaddafi 1 - 1 ExpressURA 2- 1 OnduparakaTooro United 1 - 0 VipersBusoga United 0-0 PoliceKCCA 0-0 VillaBright Stars 3-0 BulUPDF 1 - 1 Arua Hill

UPL 2021-22 standings

Team P W D L F A Pts1.Vipers 20 13 4 3 43 18 432.KCCA 20 11 8 1 30 14 413.URA 20 10 8 2 38 16 384.Bul 20 9 6 5 38 25 335.Arua Hill 20 9 6 5 27 23 336.Express 20 7 10 3 22 14 317.Wakiso Giants 20 9 3 8 29 33 308.Gaddafi 20 6 8 6 21 25 269.UPDF 20 5 8 7 24 33 2310.Police 20 5 7 8 24 23 2211.Busoga United 20 6 3 11 16 30 2112.SC Villa 20 4 8 8 18 22 1913.Bright Stars 20 4 7 9 15 26 1914.Onduparaka 20 4 8 8 19 26 1815.Mbarara City 20 4 5 11 13 22 17