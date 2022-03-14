Bottom Tooro drag top Vipers to their level

URA FC Striker Steven Mukwala Celebrate his Goal against his former bosses Vipers at Arena of Visions grounds in Ndejje Photo by John Batanudde 

By  Denis Bbosa  &  Elvis Senono

In a classic case of David slitting Goliath’s neck, Mark Nsubuga scored the sole goal after a well built counter-attack at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal to condemn Roberto Oliveira’s Vipers to their third loss this campaign

Maligned Tooro United handed blank cheques to StarTimes Uganda Premier League title contenders on Friday with a dream 1-0 win over leaders Vipers.

