Byekwaso's must fix hiccups as UPL heads to final bend

StarTimes Uganda Premier League title chasers KCCA have always developed feet of clay when faced with the sternest of challenges.

Morley Byekwaso's side has only beaten URA in the return fixture after losing in Ndejje and drawn with Express (twice), Vipers and SC Villa.

Ahead of their afternoon's gigantic clash between rivals KCCA and SC Villa at the Philip Omondi Stadium, doubts are aplenty as to whether the hosts have the mantle to challenge for the top honours with ten matches left.

Petros Koukouras' Jogoos, gasping for life near the red zone with just 18 points from 19 matches, must treat the grudge match as a matter of life and death.

Time and again, Byekwaso has hinted on 'repeated mistakes' by his team that has bred the inconsistency in their title quest - nevermind sitting there points behind leaders Vipers before yesterday's games.

SCORE herein takes a cursory look at some of the fundamental distractions Byekwaso ought to address to sustain the full blown battle with Roberto Oliveira's Vipers.

Goalkeeping gamble

Thus far, skipper Benjamin Ochan has minded the net on 11 occasions for KCCA and his understudy Derrick Ochan has stepped in eight times.It baffles many that despite KCCA conceding the least number of goals - 14 - they have been costly due to the punctuated blunders by the two Ochans.

Byekwaso reportedly believes that Benjamin operates well at the home turf and the younger and lanky Derrick performs better in away matches.

Inexplicable squad rotation

Now 19 matches on, and KCCA are yet to assemble a consistent first line up and that attracted ire from the fans that attended the latest 2-all draw with Express at Wankulukuku.Only midfielders Rogers Mato, Ashraf Mugume and Usama Arafat plus defender Herbert Achai have got more games under their belts.This has stifled telepathy and predictability in the team.

Playing under duress

Several post-match conferences have featured Byekwaso decrying the impact of undue pressure on his boys.

"We made a lot of mistakes and we were punished. We need to concentrate more to see that in future is such games so that we play well and win.

Express pressurised us and got the results.The mistakes we make cost us a lot and they must stop as we chase Vipers," Byekwaso revealed last week after his team surrendered a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 late on with Express.That had been the same case with Villa at Njeru and Vipers at Kitende.

Sorting striking mess

After the early Uganda Cup ejection by Soltilo Bright Stars at Lugogo, Byekwaso blamed his forwards for letting him down.This is an attack force dotted with names such as Patrick Kaddu, Davis Kasirye, Charles Lwanga, Brian Aheebwa, Sadat Anaku and Erisa Ssekisambu but devoid of bite and KCCA have scored 30 league goals, 13 less than Vipers, but the equity in goals distribution amongst thier forwards leaves a lot to be desired.Kasirye (six goals), Anaku (four) and Lwanga (four) are the leading club top scorers - although they nurse incessant longer goal droughts.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Today

KCCA Vs SC Villa, 4pm

MTN Philip Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

Live on Sanyuka TV

KCCA Vs SC Villa last six matches

18/12/21 SC Villa 1 - 1 KCCA

18/04/21 KCCA 1 - 0 SC Villa

15/12/20 SC Villa 2 - 1 KCCA

29/11/19 KCCA 4 - 1 SC Villa

02/03/19 KCCA 4 - 2 SC Villa