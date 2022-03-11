Kirya unfazed by venoms in Vipers’ fangs

The ‘Big Boys’ are in Fort Portal town but Tooro United coach Ibrahim Kirya is not losing sleep. The top vs bottom tie this afternoon at Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal can pass as a routine win for StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders Vipers - not to Kirya.

“The prospect of facing the team at the top is daunting but no team in the league is unbeatable. They also have their weaknesses that we intend to exploit as we try to fight the drop,” Kirya told Daily Monitor.

Tooro occupy the log basement with nine points from 19 matches. They have managed to beat only two teams - Onduparaka and Gaddafi. Kirya, who replaced Edward Golola in January, arrived with optimism - beating Onduparaka and drawing with holders Express and SC Villa before losing the last two league matches.

“I have told the boys not to put the foot off the gas pedal because everything is still possible. We are going to try and take the game to Vipers and to boost our survival hopes,” he added.

Tooro United’s backline of Ponsiano Segonja, Shafic Kakeeto, Apollo Kagogwe and Julius Pirwot, that has leaked 47 goals so far, will be mandated to keep Vipers’ attacking trio of Caesar Manzoki (12 goals), Yunus Sentamu (10) and Milton Karisa (5) at bay. Kirya wil be hoping six-goal hero Hussein Mwanje can link up with new acquisition Ronald Magwali to improve the club’s meagre goal tally of 17 strikes - the third lowest in the league.

Roberto Oliviera’s team can go six points clear at the top.

ONE POINT

Close. At Kakindu Stadium in Jinaja, Busoga United and Police, separated by one point and one slot, will lock horns as each seeks to bury any lingering relegation threat. Both are mathematically not out of the woods yet with 20 and 21 points respectively. Meanwhile Alex Isabirye’s Bul will be in Kavumba against Paul Kiwanuka’s Bright Stars.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY’S GAMES

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Bul , 2pm Kavumba Recreation Grounds-Wakiso (Live on Sanyuka TV)

Tooro United vs. Vipers, 4pm Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal (Live on Sanyuka TV)