Bring UPL trophy back to Lugogo, says KCCA boss

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka urged the club under Morley Byekwaso to speed up their rebuilding and wrestle the league title back to Lugogo.

“I attend some KCCA home games and I know we have suffered a setback but we will get back,” Kisaka, said on Monday as the club renewed its partnership with insurance giants Britam.

KCCA, that finished a dismal fourth last term, open up their StarTimes Uganda Premier League title quest on Sunday against Wakiso Giants at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium.

With 11 new signings and 12 players out of the door, Byekwaso’s team under renaissance is out to recapture the lost glory last tasted under former coach Mike Mutebi.

Sponsors ‘SOS’ call

The sudden departure of shirt and stadium sponsors StarTimes left KCCA in a hangover state.

The combined Shs1.6bn annual contract that had stretched from 2016 wasn’t renewed at the start of this year.

Gladly for the 13-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions, partners like insurance giants Britam, MTN, Highland Mineral water and Prime Media have stayed on board to sail with them in these demanding Covid-19 pandemic times.

The projected annual Shs1.5bn cash injection from mother body KCCA also still flows in.

On Monday, Britam extended their partnership (reportedly shs85m per year) with KCCA for one more year after the Shs4.2bn contract first signed in July 2016 elapsed.

The sponsorship entails Britam providing the club with medical insurance to its players, coaches and administration staff.

“I’m grateful to Britam for walking with us.They paid shs40m (of the reported Shs65m) used to treat Hassan Jurua’s respiratory problem that almost caused his death,” Kisaka said.

According to Britam CEO Allan Mafabi, the partnership will improve the general wellbeing of the staff and enable the team to perform to their full potential ahead of the new season that starts on Friday.

“KCCA players secure their cars with Britam and the insurers also offer maternity and childbirth package to their spouses.I was filled with joy when one player intimated that our package enabled his wife to give birth at a top city hospital he never dreamed of,” Mafabi said at the Britam offices in Nakasero.

The Britam logo will appear on the left sleeve of the KCCA jersey just like it has been for the past five years.

“We are soon unveiling the main shirt sponsor and that should be at the start of the season. That said, we are glad to renew our marriage with Britam because our marriage has yielded trophies,” KCCA chairman Martin Ssekajja revealed.

He added; “some of our players earn between $500 (about Shs1.8m) to $1000 (about Shs3.7m) monthly now which puts them in middle income status. This pact will benefit us further because of its ripple effect.”

KCCA FC Sponsorship deal

StarTimes - Shs1.6bn annually (elapsed)

Highland Mineral water -

(Shs88m over two years since 2019)

Britam Insurance -

(Shs4.2bn for three years since 2016)

Prime Media, a graphics company -

(Shs750m annually)

MTN -

(Shs430m)

KCCA (City Hall) -

(Close to Shs1.5bn annually)

