Bul dare to dream for Uganda Cup

Bul’s best shot at a silverware of any kind came last season when they flexed muscles with the big boys to reach the Uganda Cup final.

But the 8-1 humiliation at the hands of Vipers was also their worst defeat in their topflight history.

Today, the Jinja side start their campaign for this season’s cup competition against lowly-ranked side Bundimasoli from Bundibugyo District.

Bul’s assistant coach Dan Kabale is wary of the tricky nature of lower league sides but feels the team’s need to build from last season’s run and get something this time.

“We want to prove that we did not reach the final by mistake last year,” Kabale said.

“We want to push a step further this season and build from last year. We’re facing a team that we don’t know much about but we have a plan.”

Gaddafi seek balance

Whereas the Cup offers an easier gamble for underdogs, Gaddafi coach Peter Onen wants his team to strike a balance between going for silver and retaining their league tenancy.

The Soldier Boys face Heros from Lira at the Aki Bua Stadium today.

“We would want to push and get something out of the cup and that’s what we’ll do but we also have the small matter of the league which was our first priority,” Onen told this paper yesterday.

“So, we’ve to see how we can balance both. Cup games are a bit tricky because you have only one shot but we’ll take them seriously.”

In the other games, Fufa Big League sides Kataka and Nyamityobora travel to Kabarole and Masindi to face Rusekere Growers and Booma, respectively.

Stanbic Uganda Cup