Busoga stresses discipline as Masaza returns

Hundreds of fans turned out on Saturday as the 5th edition of the Busoga Masaza Cup kicked off at the St Gonzaga Gonza playground in Kagoma, Buwenge Town Council in Jinja District.

Kyabazinga William Nadiope thrilled his subjects with a pre-match football juggling session as he presided over the opening match between Buzaaya and Butembe.

The well-attended match saw Butembe scrape to a 1-0 win late in the second half through Kalulu Magomba.

“We have been sponsoring a similar tournament in the Tooro Kingdom and are looking forward to a wonderful competition in this year’s Busoga Masaza Cup,” MTN Uganda chief executive Wim Vanhelleputte said at the opening ceremony.

The telecommunications giant have pumped in Shs300m in this year’s tournament as the main sponsor with Mayuge Sugar Company chips in as co-sponsors.

“MTN Uganda will give out cash prizes to the best performers of the tournament when it climaxes in August,” he added.

Discipline paramount

The Katukiro (Prime minister) of Busoga, Joseph Muvawala Nsekere assured the participants that this year’s edition will not tolerate the fan trouble that has been witnessed previously and that the teams involved will be thrown out immediately.

“Our dear King (Kyabazinga), we want to assure you that discipline is paramount in this year’s edition and whoever or whichever county whose fans will will be involved in chaos will be thrown out of the completion immediately,” Muvawala assured the Kyabazinga and his subjects of sanity.

There are fourteen teams that will take part in this year’s tournament.