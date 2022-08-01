Busoga United ownership saga: Nyago sues Takoowa over forgery

The ownership saga at Busoga United has taken a new twist after Madam Dinah Nyago caused the arrest of Hassan Takoowa over forgery claims.

Takoowa, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the club, was arrested last Thursday at around 3pm after a meeting at the Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB), where the regulatory body had called the parties to iron out the management issues.

The two have been at loggerheads since December last year with both claiming ownership of the club. Takoowa claims that Nyago and her fellow founders of the club handed the entity to him and his partner Japhes Mukiibi with both in the positions of secretary and director respectively.

"It is true that I was arrested on Thursday shortly after our meeting," Takoowa, who was released on police bond told this paper on Sunday. He, however, refused to divulge further information due to the sensitivity of the process. His phones were also confiscated.

Forgery claims

Neither Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman nor Nyago was available to confirm by press time but Samuel Mugabi, one of the six founders and alleged guarantors of the club, affirmed the charges that were pressed on Takoowa.

"The reason he (Takoowa) was arrested is that he said we [the founders] keep changing our signatures and that are not consistent," Mugabi revealed.

"The particular case is where he presented a document saying that we made a resolution to hand the club to him but he couldn't attach neither the minutes nor attendance list of that meeting that resolved what he claims.

"So, Madam [Nyago] left the meeting abruptly and returned with police. He was arrested and a case of forgery registered," he added.

The five of the six founders of the clubs, who Nyago says are the guarantors of the company that runs the club attended the meeting. They include; Nyago, Mugabi, Godfrey Bwire Osoddo, Daniel Oketcho, Robert Adotu and Bulamogi North West Member of Parliament Fredrick Gume Ngobi.

Ngobi did not attend the Thursday meeting at URSB while city lawyer Alex Luganda, who delivered the URSB letter to Takoowa via his WhatsApp last week, was unavailable for the meeting but sent a representative.

Nyago is a former headteacher of Jinja SSS, while Osoddo and Oketcho are former teachers at the school. Mugabi is presently teaching at the Jinja school while Adotu is a former bursar at the same station.

Resolve dispute

According to the letter that Takoowa received, also seen by this writer, URSB called for a meeting to resolve the dispute.

"According to the complaint, the said resolution was purportedly signed by the founding members who claim not to have knowledge of the same. It is therefore disputed by the members of the company," the letter signed by Martha Mpumwire on behalf of the bureau's registrar general reads in part.