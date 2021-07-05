Byekwaso expects better from Kobs

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Morley Byekwaso expects to see an improvement when the Kobs return to action this evening in the last of two build-up matches against Saudi Arabia.

This is after the team, composed of majorly national U-23 players, played out a goalless draw at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium on Friday.

The coach believes his boys have now familiarised with the surroundings having struggled with the intense heat.

“Due to the heat, the players did not perform to the our expectations,” Byekwaso said. “But we think our second game will be very good because we will have acclimatised to this weather.”

The gaffer could ring changes from the team that started the dour draw.

“I appreciate the players who played under these circumstances. They’ve really made us proud. They were really committed. Although we missed two keeper-to-beat chances the opponents also played well,” he explained.

The contingent

Charles Lukwago, Azizi Kayondo, Enock Walusimbi (C), Najib Yiga, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Mukwala, Hassan Matovu, Eric Kibowa, George Kaddu, Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala, Samuel Ssenyonjo , Derrick Kakooza, Abdallah Salim, Julius Poloto, Kenneth Semakula, Sadam Masereka

Advertisement

Charles Lukwaso could be replaced by his KCCA understudy Hassan Matovu or UPDF’s Eric Kibowa in goal while Karim Watambala, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Derrick Kakooza and Kenneth Semakula could all start this time.

Steven Mukwala and Richard Basangwa started up-front with Isma Mugulusi playing behind them.

The team, at the invitation of their hosts, are preparing for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup that is slated to start on July 17 in Ethiopia.

essenono@ug.nationmedia.com