Can Kataka finally break the promotion duck?

Musa Ssali of Maroons attempts to beat Fred Mayindi of Ndejje during Sunday's encounter at Luzira

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • On the other side, Kitara are away to Proline who ignited their campaign with a maiden victory of the season last Thursday defeating Luweero 2-0 despite finishing with a man less.

Kataka and Kitara are the only two teams yet to test defeat in the new format of the Fufa Big League after matchday four.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.