Can Kataka finally break the promotion duck?

Kataka and Kitara are the only two teams yet to test defeat in the new format of the Fufa Big League after matchday four.

Kataka has a better chance to extend that streak when they host Luweero United today at their Mbale Municipal stadium.

On the other side, Kitara are away to Proline who ignited their campaign with a maiden victory of the season last Thursday defeating Luweero 2-0 despite finishing with a man less.

Kataka has now won two on the trot beating Proline and Maroons to ascend joint top with seven points alongside Kitara, Blacks Power, and Kyetume.

Narrow misses

The Mbale side came close to an Uganda Premier League promotion but lost narrowly to Kitara in the semi-final playoffs of the 2019/20 season that had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They missed last season's playoffs by just two points but now, their long-serving coach Godfrey 'Toldo' Awachango wants to build on those two near-misses to achieve their target in the new one-group format.

"We used the first three seasons to settle in and then the last two trying to push up," Awachango told Sunday Monitor after taming Maroons on Thursday.

"The management and our fans have really pushed us the last two seasons by providing what's required but we fell short when it mattered."

Kataka fancies achieving the objective especially by capitalising on their strong home performance where the team has not lost a match at home in 17 outings that stretches back to March 2019.

"We want to repay them this season by qualifying direct since the format has changed and we only need to be at our best and target the three slots. I believe we can."

The team has benefited partly because of their working relationship with Amus College that has been granting scholarships to some of their players going through their secondary school education.

They've added Usama Kahlemba, Sharif Twaha, Muhammed Byafula, Faraj Mugambe, and Muzamiru Namboobi this season to boost the squad.

In the other fixtures, Maroons host Blacks Power, cash-strapped Nyamityobora takes on Myda in Mbarara, and Ndejje University faces Kyetume.