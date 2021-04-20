Can the Red Eagles claw back into title contention?

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Wasswa Bbosa’s Express aren’t out of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race yet. But they need to engage the second gear to close the gap on leaders Vipers starting with a must-win match against a delicate Soltilo Bright Stars today at the Kavumba Recreation Grounds.

The Red Eagles have mounted a solemn bid for a seventh league title, demonstrating efficiency and enviable squad depth in the times they topped the log, but currently find themselves in third, five points from the top.

There is all to play for with 12 games remaining and if they can post at least three-match winning streak, they could close the gap at the top. That will imply beating Bright Stars, Vipers and Onduparaka – their next three opponents.

Juuko, Ssenkaaba dearly missed

Since Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko saw red in the 3-1 win over URA, Express backline of Denis Mubuya, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Issa Lumu and Enock Walusimbi has flattered to deceive.

Juuko has been the fulcrum in the Red Eagles rearguard and his return today could restore confidence in the team with the best defence in the league.

But the fortunes up front are of worry with striker George Ssenkaaba, who had banged in six goals before his injury in the first half of the season, still out.

The trident of Martin Kizza, Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa has given Bbosa belief but still lack the directness and imposing figure of Ssenkaaba.

“Our main target remains winning the league. We’ll correct our mistakes and improve on our scoring and creating of chances,” Lwesibawa said after the 1-1 draw with Mbarara City at the weekend.

Bbosa, still rotating around Mahad Kakooza, Daniel Shabene, Muzamir Mutyaba, Charles Musiige, Faisal Ssekyanzi and Ivan Mayanja for midfield options, believes they get back up again.

“We have had tough matches in a limited space with less time for recovery but we’re not giving up yet. I have worked on the players’ mindset and told them that henceforth we want three points in each game we play,” Bbosa told Daily Monitor.

Uganda Premier League today | 4PM

Vipers vs. Wakiso Giants

Bul vs. UPDF

Kyetume vs. Busoga United

Onduparaka vs. Myda

Bright Stars vs. Express

Police vs. Kitara

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com