Crested Cranes seeking balance

Depending on how Friday’s match meeting with Djibouti went, Uganda should be going into today’s encounter with Burundi at the ongoing Cecafa Women Championship at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru seeking to top Group A with maximum points.

But as the semifinals of the competition draw nigh, so does the pressure to win the tournament with more serious competition in Group B sides Tanzania and Ethiopia lying in wait.

Returning to next month’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) finals, for the first time 22 years, in Morocco as the best country in the region could be a huge boost to Crested Cranes. But it could be a double edged sword if not well managed.

If coach George Lutalo’s charges win their maiden Cecafa title, the hope is that they do not get carried away in the days after.

And if they do not? How quick can Crested Cranes recover between June 11 and July 2 to take on the Morocco assignment?

Managing expectations

“Success and disappointment is something footballers need to manage everyday,” Lutalo told Sunday Monitor.

“I try to talk to them a lot. It is not even about the tournaments alone.

“Right now every player is trying to please the technical team. So some end up making mistakes from trying too much.

“But I am telling them that we are all champions and need to work together to get to our goals. They need to keep focused on where we are headed to Morocco. That is the bigger picture but also the country has trusted us (to win Cecafa) so we need to push hard and find ways to take the pressure off ourselves but remain focused on the ambitions,” Lutalo explained.

Endearment desire

From their display against Rwanda, it was clear that Lutalo has also focused on putting out a national team that fans could easily fall in love with.

The coach put out an attack-minded team playing with intensity and freedom to express itself. The cheers and standing ovations showed that the crowds loved what they saw.

Also the interactions that the players were allowed to have with their fans and families in the aftermath of the game is something new.

Previous Crested Cranes regimes, did not even let players keep their phones. But Lutalo is hell-bent on anything that will tone down the pressure in camp as much possible. And so far so good.

Uganda Squad