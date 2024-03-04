Cup quarterfinal berth offers KCCA, URA last trophy lifeline

Neither KCCA not URA would cherish experiencing the heartache of losing today's Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 considering it's the only genuine route to trophy success this season.

David Obua's URA host the must-win encounter on Monday at the Mehta Stadium-Lugazi rooted seventh in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and having last hoisted the Uganda Cup trophy in 2014.

KCCA's predicament is worse and quite unpredictable as they occupy ninth slot in the log and have also gone six years with the Cup joy.

The Tax Collectors warmed up to this epic clash by mauling Maroons 3-0 at Lugazi, the same scoreline Abdallah Mubiru's side inflicted on neighbors NEC at Lugogo last week.

" We are looking forward to the next game (against URA). The NEC 3-0 triumph was a good feeling and we are building on that with the boys are happy, " Mubiru revealed.

Away from the reliable 11-goal hero Muhammad Shaban, Mubiru can now bank on the creativity of rejuvenated Brazilian Joao Gabriel Esteves Cardoso who orchestrated two assists in the 3-0 demolition of of NEC.

"Gabriel's performance is good for him and the team but we are still waiting for the best from him.

"We had a very bad start to the season so overturning it has been a very big task for us but slowly we are working on it, " Mubiru added.

The ten-time winners beat URA 3-2 in a mmorable league thriller that many anticipate may be witnessed again on Monday if both teams open up.

That said, Obua feels his charges are gradually embracing his Obua-ball to his satisfaction and now wants them to go for trophies.

"The players want to play and die for URA. We have leaders on the pitch like Saidi (Kyeyune) who are helping the young players understand what we want to play.

"The process is coming, we are scoring goals now and not conceding as many goals as we used to and we keep on working to improve, " Obua said.

To book a place in the quarterfinals, URA will hope forward Norman Namanya carries his scoring boots on the day just like he did in the Maroons conquest.

At Kavumba Grounds, two teams that share the home venue - Soltilo Bright Stars and Fufa Big League side Police - face off for a slot in the quarterfinals.