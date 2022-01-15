De Bruyne strike stretches Man City's Premier League lead

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (2R) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City dominated possession but struggled to open up a makeshift Chelsea defence featuring second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Malang Sarr on just his second Premier League appearance.

Manchester City took another huge step towards retaining the Premier League title as one moment of inspiration from Kevin De Bruyne saw off Chelsea 1-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

