Derby triumph resuscitates Jogoos' dreams

Serbian gaffer Dusan Stojanovic used Saturday's StarTimes Uganda Premier League 1-0 victory over rivals Express to show that the title challenge is still real for his SC Villa side.

The hard-earned Wankulukuku derby victory over Baker Mbowa's beleaguered Red Eagles has established a seven-point deficit on table leaders Kitara with the Jogoos having two games in hand, inevitably emboldening Stojanovic to set sight on a potential trophy.

These surely should be heady times for SC Villa considering they pulled off the double feat over Express minus six star players - Patrick Kakande, Cyrus Kibande, Abasi Kyeyune, Hakim Mutebi, Arnold Odong and Gavin Kizito - and still had the luxury of benching attacking midfielders Umar Lutalo and Elvis Ngonde.

There are still 11 games to go for the 16-time league winners, but at this point, Villa are still very much engrossed in the title talk just like Kitara, Bul, NEC and Vipers.

In a poorly attended match at Wankulukuku, forward Charles Lwanga’s 21st minute goal earned SC Villa maximum points and bragging rights to climb to fourth in the table with 33 points from 18 matches.

Lwanga found himself unmarked in the box after a horrible clearance by Express and he immediately created space to shoot Villa into the lead which immediately sent signals that they wanted the win more than their opponents.

In fact, towards the end, Villa defended the solo strike like their lives depended on it.

Express, that lie eighth on 29 points were twice denied by Villa rookie custodian Jeans Braddy Wokorach and showed they are yet to recover from the managerial mess that hit them hard last week.

Villa’s ninth win illuminated how Stojanovic has moulded the team around his doctrine, with the Jogoos bossing possession, attacking in phases and playing more as a unit.

All said, Kakande's attacking directness and wizardry was missed in some instances as his replacement Hakim Kiwanuka was too profligate even when Express seemed to switch off.

Kitara's goalless draw at Maroons on Friday at Luzira on the same day second placed Bul was held to a 1-all draw by URA at Lugazi opened up the title race for everyone's taking.

Hotter at the bottom

The battle to survive the drop has now attracted four teams - Wakiso Giants, UPDF, Gaddafi and Busoga United.

The 1-0 loss to NEC at home on Saturday compounded Gaddafi's misery as it was for Busoga United that fell 2-0 to UPDF at Bombing.

Cromwell Rwothomio’s 58th minute goal was decisive as NEC beat free falling Gaddafi 1-0 to temporarily displace Vipers in third on 34 points. Gaddafi are still flirting with relegation on 18 points.

In Bombo, Brian Kalumba and Ezekiel Katende’s goals in either half moved Paul Kiwanuka's Soldiers to 13 points in the second-from-bottom slot.