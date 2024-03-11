Early rivalries lined up in Women Cup

As a matter of rule, all Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) will travel away for their opening fixtures of the Fufa Women Cup when it starts with a round of 32 this weekend.

Wakiso Hill travel the furthest to meet Lango Queens in Lira while Makerere University also have a long trip to Isingiro to meet Boni Consil Girls.

If Makerere advance, they are likely to set up a home university derby between them and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in the round of 16 if the latter can do their work against Isra Academy.

Another intriguing first round battle pits Kawempe Muslim Junior Team at home against Byafaayo Queens. These sides faced off in the 2022 Kampala Regional League and the latter managed to advance to the second tier Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL).

But whoever beats the other could meet Kawempe Muslim in the next round if the FWSL side eliminate Tagy High School in Entebbe.

Kampala Queens and She Maroons could meet too but first have to negotiate short trips to Mukono to face Dynamic Jjeza and Golden Impact respectively.