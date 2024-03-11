Hippos test Africa’s best Senegal

Fufa’s vision is to become the number one football nation in Africa both on and off the field. Now, to be the best, they say, you have to beat the best.

That’s the kind of mentality that should be running through the minds of the Uganda Hippos players tonight when they face Senegal in their second Group B match at the ongoing All Africa Games in Ghana.

Uganda were off to a flying start last Thursday after beating Nigeria 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be back in action at the same venue today to face Senegal with a similar target.

Senegal, before Ivory Coast dethroned them in the men’s Africa Cup of Nations last month, were the kings of the continent in every other football category. They’re the defending champions of Afcon under-17, beach soccer and the Africa Nations Championships.

The Senegalese that will play Uganda tonight are the defending champions of the Afcon U20 which they won last year in Egypt.

Now that’s a CV that Uganda wants to match and is expected to shape the minds of the Hippos when they face the West Africans tonight.

“We are an emerging force as Uganda and have been trying so much to see that we reach at this level since 2020,” Hippos coach Morley Byekwaso told the media after Thursday’s win.

“But we can only gauge ourselves by playing the big teams on the continent,” he added before warning his boys, “It will be a bit tricky [tonight] because Senegal is not Nigeria so after winning our first game, we don’t have to raise our expectations too high but need to cool down and plan how to approach them.”

Senegal staggered to a narrow 1-0 win over South Sudan courtesy of Sadio Mamadou’s goal to start their campaign on a positive note. Both Uganda and Senegal lead the table with three points. Only two teams will make it to the semifinals.

South Sudan and Nigeria will both try to make amends when they face each other in the second game of the day.

Uganda Hippos team in Ghana

Goalkeepers - Abdul Magada (Gaddafi FC), Shamulan Kamya (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Humphrey Oyirwoth (Bukedea Comprehensive School)

Defenders - Haruna Lukwago (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes), Enock Luyima (Vipers SC), Ronald Madoi (SFK Pierikos), Apollo Kagogwe (Wakiso Giants FC), Cyrus Kibande(SC Villa), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC)

Midfielders - Innocent Kisolo (URA FC), Ivan Irinimbabazi (SFK Pierikos), Allan Oyirwoth (Brook House College), Hakim Mutebi (SC Villa)