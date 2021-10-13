It is harder to score against Uganda Cranes - Micho

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

After 360 minutes, Uganda Cranes defence is still intact in the ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

That gives coach Micho Sredojevic untold joy and firm belief that it is still ‘mission possible’.

After accruing two laboured 1-0 victories over Rwanda, the Serbian spared time to elucidate on its importance.

“It wasn’t an easy match (away) against Rwanda with their tactical coach Vincent Mashami.We had problems stopping them in the wide areas with Haruna Niyonzima and Jacques Tuyisenge. To score a goal against Uganda is not easy and I’m happy we limited their damage,” Micho says.

As Cranes held on to Fahad Bayo goal in Kigali last week, Micho changed left-back Isaac Muleme for Aziz Kayondo and also galvanised the right wing by bringing on KCCA’s Julius Poloto to give cover to teammate Denis Iguma at right-back.

At home, Kayondo and Muleme started on the left side.

“We scored the goal at the right time and that gave us confidence.We are still far from where we want to be,” Micho asserted.

With constant changes at the heart of defence, Micho’s side have kept Rwanda, Mali and Kenya at bay.

He kept the backline of Iguma, Enoch Walusimbi, Timothy Awany and Muleme that held forte at the Nyamirambo Stadium when they hosted the Amavubi on Sunday.

He has also continued with his goalkeeping experiment, throwing on St George’s Charles Lukwago for both classes with Rwanda.

He also started the campaign in goal against Kenya.

Ismail Watenga played the home game against Mali. This rotation is ongoing following the retirement of Denis Onyango this year.

“I’m glad we broke the jinx by scoring that goal and getting an away win.

“I have coached two nations and six clubs in Africa but I have never felt this pressure. I treasure Rwanda but had the hope of 42 million Ugandans,” said the 51-year-old gaffer.

