It’s Ghana again for Byekwaso’s Hippos













BY FRED MWAMBU

Uganda Hippos are just a match away from becoming the first Ugandan team to win a continental title after overcoming Congo 4-2 to reach the final of the 2023 African Games on Tuesday night in Ghana.

The Ugandan youngsters put up a spirited fight inside the Accra Sports Stadium to stage a comeback of their lives to come from two goals down to win the match 4-2.

Servyl Akouala and Mignon Koto pressed the panic button for the Morley Byekwaso-coached team with two goals in a first half that also saw goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya stretchered off with an injury.

The return of first-choice keeper Abdu Magada in goal and under-17 captain Hakim Mutebi for Ivan Irinambabazi helped settle nerves for a big fight in the second half.

Abasi Kyeyune launched the grand comeback with his strike at the hour then URA forward Bruno Bunyaga overturned the tables with a quickfire brace ten minutes later. Mutebi finally put the game to rest in the 80th minute.

“It was a tough one because we trailed by two goals at halftime but we received the instructions at halftime and returned to do exactly what we were told and got the win,” Bunyaga, the two-goal hero said after the win. Bunyaga started in the first two wins over Nigeria and Senegal but was unable to find his scoring boots before he was rested against South Sudan. He repaid Byekwaso’s faith with the crucial double.



“I didn’t score in the groups but the coaches put their trust in me so I had to work hard and also believe in myself,” the striker said.

Uganda will now have a bittersweet rematch against Ghana who beat them in the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania. The Ghanaians edged Africa’s Under-20 champions Senegal 1-0 through Michael Ephson’s 83rd-minute goal to set the final.

Ghana reached this stage after topping Group A with seven points while the Hippos have registered a 100 percent record throughout.

2023 African Games – football boys

Results

Uganda 4-2 Congo

Ghana 1-0 Senegal

Friday fixtures

3rd place: Congo vs. Senegal