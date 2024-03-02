Jogoos hold Kitara double dream as Isabirye, Bul reunite

Kitara have put themselves in a position where winning a first ever league and cup double is beginning to gather pace.

The Royals are top of the log in the Uganda Premier League after match day 19 with 39 points from 19 matches.

On Sunday, they face SC Villa in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 in a game that will either reinforce the school of thought of a dream double or bring them down to reality.

The immediate obstacle is in the shape of nine-time Cup champions SC Villa who have shown significant improvement from the team the Kabalega Boys astonishingly defeated 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

A close encounter is thus anticipated in Masindi this evening as was evidenced as the two teams played out a 1-all draw in the second round.

Much to the delight of SC Villa fans, talismanic playmaker Patrick Kakande is available after a brief sojourn in Ethiopia with the Hippos (Under-20) this week.

The last time the two teams met in the league at Masindi, Kakande conjured perplexing magic whilst brewing Villa's equalizer in the 1-all draw with Kitara.

Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo wants his charges to daringly go for a maiden league and cup double and promises to start his best eleven against Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos.

Ssenyondo has an in-form striker in Dennis Omedi who has made the difference in the last two games scoring winners against KCCA and Wakiso Giants to take his league tally to 10 this season.

Return of prodigal son

Alex Isabirye takes his Express side to former club Bul hoping to oust them out of the Stanbic Uganda cup and set about writing more history in the knockout tournament.

Having won four Uganda Cup trophies with URA, defunct SCVU, Vipers and Bul, today will be the first time Isabirye will take on his former club in competitive action, having forsaken the Jinja side for the luxurious life at Kitende amidst tears in March last year.

Whereas Abbey Kikomeko's second-placed Bul is still in contention for a rare double, Express can only hope to add to their ten Uganda Cup titles after a faulty league outing.