Kanyomozi unopposed as Uspa head

Patrick Kanyomozi did not need a vote as it was back in 2018 when he beat Ritah Aliguma to Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) presidency.

During the sports body’s annual general meeting at the Lugogo on Saturday, Kanyomozi started his second and last term in office after none of the members showed interest in unseating him.

Uspa celebrated 50 years of service this year and Kanyomozi plans on making it stronger and more relevant.

On his final term agenda, achieving effective sports journalism in the post Covid-19 leads the list.

“My aim in the next two years is to focus on equipping members with skills that can enable them work, survive in the new normal brought about by Covid-19,” he said.

“Alot of sports content is going to be consumed digitally so it’s important for our members to re-invent themselves.”

A body of Uspa’s stature deserves a home of it’s own and it’s a project Kanyomozi has in mind.

“I’m also embarking on an ambitious plan to get Uspa a permanent home. After 50 years we surely need our own home,” added Kanyomozi, who also envisions a body whose members are financially empowered through a bigger and better saving scheme.

“We also want to strengthen our Sacco to help our members to save and invest,” he told this paper.

Johnson Were also returned as general secretary while Laurian Lubulwa is the new treasurer. Solomon Ssaka joins the executive committee as the new organising secretary.

Uspa 2020-2022 Exco

President: Patrick Kanyomozi

Vice-president: Leon Senyange

Gen. Secretary: Johnson Were

Treasurer: Laurian Lubulwa

Organising Sec: Solomon Saka

