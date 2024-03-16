KCCA deflate Vipers' pride, title hopes

Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA may be still playing catch up after a regrettable season start but they proved they have Vipers' number this campaign.

Under the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende floodlights on Friday, the 13-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League kings played like a team on a mission to break the long standing losing hoodoo at Vipers.

The end-to-end game at the filled-to-the- rafters stadium, seemed destined for a barren draw when drama erupted in added time.

In virtually KCCA's last attacking effort, midfielder Saudi Mayanja's goal-bound effort was handled in the forbidden area for substitute Mustafa Kizza to step up and send Vipers goalkeeper Jack Komakech the wrong way from 12 yards.

KCCA's wild cheers, from the stadium to social media platforms were understable considering they had got the scalp of their nemesis after suffering nine losses this season.

The 1-0 hard found victory lifted KCCA spirits three-fold - getting a double over bitter rivals, raising them to eighth in the table with 29 points from 20 matches and elucidating Mubiru's growing firm grip over the Kasasiro boys.

For troubled Vipers coach Livingstone Mbabazi, the fourth season defeat left them fifth in the table with 35 points from 19 matches, piling more misery on the holders that are yet to get in their commanding form and made his job more precarious.

Without suspended 11-goal hero Muhammad Shaban, KCCA had to thank teen midfielder Joel Serunjogi for putting up a man-of-the-match display and silencing the Venoms' midfield set-up spearheaded by Lugogo old boy Allan Okello.

Vipers' goal scoring opportunities fell to Milton Karisa, rookie forward Fazil Tumwine and Okello but none could squeeze the ball past a determined Anthony Emojong in KCCA goal posts.

At the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru, Dusan Stojanovic's SC Villa finally tamed Bul 1-0 courtesy of David Owori's first half strike to overtake Vipers in fourth with 36 points from 19 matches.

Bul's continued faltering had aided Kitara to establish a four-point lead at the top but the on-song Jogoos can close in to a point if they can win their two games in hand.