KCCA set early pace as referee gaffe dwarfs goal fest in Wankulukuku

There is a fine start to the season for Davis Kasirye who alongside Julius Poloto scored as KCCA defeated Tooro United 2-0. Photo | KCCA FC

By  Elvis Senono  &  Denis Bbosa

  • But even at this stage, few people would have predicted KCCA to be top of the log. There were doubts when Morley Byekwaso was elevated to the head coaching role after the departure of Mike Mutebi.

It is still early days in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) with only four matches played at most for the 16 topflight division clubs.

