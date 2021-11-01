KCCA set early pace as referee gaffe dwarfs goal fest in Wankulukuku

It is still early days in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) with only four matches played at most for the 16 topflight division clubs.

But even at this stage, few people would have predicted KCCA to be top of the log. There were doubts when Morley Byekwaso was elevated to the head coaching role after the departure of Mike Mutebi.

A return of 10 wins and five draws in 18 games was deemed enough to land him a three-year contract although matters were not helped with the team eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Uganda Cup.

With performances largely average they also failed to progress past the group stages of the Cecafa-Kagame Cup.

Several new signings however seem to have changed the tide with the Lugogo-based side on Saturday winning their fourth consecutive game to go top of the log.

An even bigger surprise has been the fine start to the season for Davis Kasirye who alongside Julius Poloto scored as KCCA defeated Tooro United 2-0.

The striker’s goal, a header off another off-season recruit Brian Majwega, was his third goal in four games.

Like the club’s Phillip Omondi Stadium which is currently under construction, Kasirye’s goal tally is already more than he managed in a single season for his previous sides UPDF, Vipers and Villa.

It remains to be seen whether this is not another false dawn for the lanky forward who could quickly be forgotten considering the attacking riches at Byekwaso’s disposal.

“I am giving all our strikers a chance so that they all get into the goal scoring habit which will come in handy when we come up against tighter defences,” Byekwaso said after the game.

Vipers are second on the log with seven points after dropping their first points in an entertaining 2-2 draw with reigning champions Express at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

Bakasambe gaffe

Roberto Oliveira’s charges were expected to boss the tie and showed intent when Congolese striker Ceaser Manzoki pounced on a second ball to grab the lead on nine minutes.

Express, under deputy coach James Odoch, responded in equal measure when defender Murushid Juuko headed in Mahad Kakooza’s flick for a deserved leveller.

Towards the halftime whistle, Kambale tapped home from close range after Express had mastered a telepathic interplay from midfield.

Before that, Vipers should have earned the lead, had centre referee Rajab Bakasambe not ignored calls for a potential penalty when Express left-back Arthur Kiggundu appeared to divert Yunus Sentamu’s a goal-bound header with his arm.

Video replays pinned Kiggundu but Express had Lady Luck on their side.

Vipers improved in the second half, throwing on attackersPaul Mucureezi, Ibrahim Orit and Karim Watambala which yielded defender Livingston Mulondo’s near post goal to make it 2-2.

Mucureezi was inches away from getting the winner when Red Eagles custodian Joel Mutakubwa, who had a relatively uneasy day between the sticks, denied him.

Odoch acknowledged Vipers’ spirited effort in the second half.

“It is not the result we wanted. We surely had the game in our hands in the first half but in the second half we lost so many balls in the midfield. We shall take a point and this will help us prepare for the games coming ahead of us, “he said.

Express remain 10th on four points from as many games.

On Friday, SC Villa and URA marked their opening games with 1-0 and 3-1 wins over forces sides Police and UPDF respectively.

Uganda Premier League