Kikomeko's defining moment in the sun

It is extremely hard for one to appreciate Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko as a modern day gaffer at first glance.

He can literally pass for a random man looking for a day's meal without any sort of compelling command.

Yet beneath that deceptive outlook lies a determined coach eager to prove many Doubting Thomases.

Not even his Bul bosses ever imagined that he could drag them within five matches of winning their maiden StarTimes Uganda Premier title when they reluctantly hired him in June last year.

The soft-spoken former Busoga United coach is now at the cusp of landing a maiden league and Uganda Cup double in his first season with the Oil-makers and speaks with sheer conviction about finishing off the lofty assignment on a high.

"We shall fight for the two trophies (league and cup) because that is why we are still those two competitions," Kikomeko reveals.

Bul, leading the table with 46 points from 24 matches before Vipers hosted Maroons last evening, will face fifth-placed NEC on Wednesday at the MTN Omondi-Stadium-Lugogo, the same side they will wrestle with over two legs for a berth in the Uganda Cup final.

"We drew with NEC at home and they gave us hard time. This time we all want the three points off NEC that are also still in the title competition with 40 points. We shall do everything possible to win because we are only missing defender Douglas Muganga (through injury)," he added.

Mettle test

To many, Kikomeko is still 'that coach that lifted Busoga United to the UPL in 2016 and a fire-fighter any sinking club' must have.

He is gradually shaking off that tag and made it to all and sundry that attended his less glamorous unveiling at Masese-jinja that he now belongs in the elite class of Ugandan coaches that can challenge for titles.

“I am excited to be at Bul. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the country. I know I am now carrying a big load, so, I am not here for fun – I have come here to perform,” he pledged.

His team has bullishly raced to 13 wins, seven draws and four losses this campaign leaving behind a trail of a hard-to break-down, aggressive and counter-attacking outfit that many now accord desired respect.

"I expect the table leadership to change up to the last day. Any game you lose now, you slip off the title chase.We will fight not to lose the pole position and I have told the players to calm down and play like we did in the first round," he added.

Kitara go again

After the deflating 2-0 loss to Vipers last week, Brian Ssenyondo's bruised Kitara, 44 points from 24 matches, head to Wankulukuku to face ninth placed Express that has won once in the last six outings.

Baker Mbowa's Red Eagles have amassed 32 points from 24 matches and are not fancied to derail Kitara's league and cup double ambitions on Wednesday.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Wednesday

Express vs. Kitara, 4pm (Wankulukuku)

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

NEC vs. BUL, 7pm (Lugogo)



