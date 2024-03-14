Kitara run, rivalry pushing Booma in promotion race

Kitara’s run in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League has caught many by surprise and is changing the landscape in the larger Bunyoro and Kitara regions.

That has been noticed even by their bitter rivals Booma whose coach Mark Twinamasiko has admitted that their rival's achievements have inspired his team and players to fight for promotion in this season’s betPawa Big League.

“It’s a model club in the region and inspires the players to work harder to be better and push the club into the [Uganda Premier] League,” Twinamasiko who started Kitara's race for promotion last season said.

Kitara’s dominance is psychologically good but a bit detrimental to Booma’s growth as well. Another factor that powers Booma.

Kitara’s original home in Hoima was deemed unfit forcing them to borrow Booma’s Masindi Stadium.

They’ve done tremendously well in pulling crowds and gate collections.

However, they’re now overshadowing their hosts as they scavenge on Booma's small territory, a situation that has left the Masindi side with no option other than to fight for promotion to reclaim a piece of their own as Twinamasiko states.

“However in most cases Kitara plays earlier than Booma and therefore milks most of the money even from our own fans so we have to push hard to reach there too.”

Slippery road

Booma sit fourth with 28 points, three below the green line but to reach their target (UPL), they have to work harder on their away form.

The team has raked only nine out of 27 points on the road. Twinamasiko believes that the situation will improve starting with their trip away to Jinja North on Sundday.

“Jinja North’s fans are not as wild as some of the grounds we have played on, so we have to go and work for a win [to stay on course],” he added.

Table leaders Police visit Young Elephants in Nwoya as third-placed Lugazi takes a day off.

In the other games, Onduparaka welcomes Blacks Power as Kataka and second-placed Mbale Heroes battle each other.

BetPawa Fufa Big League

Sunday fixtures – 4 pm

Jinja North United vs. Booma -Bugembe

Young Elephant vs. Police - Nwoya

Kigezi HomeBoyz vs. Calvary - Kabale

Kataka vs. Mbale Heroes - Mbale Stadium 4:00PM

Onduparaka vs. Blacks Power - Arua