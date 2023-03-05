Liverpool 7 Man Utd 0: What they said

Key quotes after Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday:

"You could see the energy levels were back. We have shown recently we are on the path back. It's a big win." -- Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

"To get it today against United with that result is unbelievable. I'm going home to celebrate with the family, Chamomile tea and sleep." -- Mohamed Salah after becoming Liverpool's all-time leading Premier League scorer on 129 goals.

"We were eager to keep going, keep pressing them and keep scoring goals." -- Dutch forward Cody Gakpo after scoring twice.

"This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I'm really disappointed and angry about it. It is a reality check.”| -- Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

"Everybody has to feel us, everybody has to know we are still around. That's what we have to be from now on." -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"The players will be ashamed when the going got tough, they went missing."-- Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

"That second-half performance felt like two or three years ago when the opposition just couldn't cope with them, especially at Anfield."-- Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.