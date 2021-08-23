Magogo pledges to triple Fufa budget to Shs100b

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Moses Magogo was re-elected unopposed as Fufa president on Saturday, promising to use his new four-year term to triple the current Shs36b budget of the football federation.

Speaking at the 97th assembly in Mbale, Magogo laid out a five-point manifesto that he believes will lift Ugandan football to a whole new chapter.

“We want to generate more revenues this term. When we went to Jinja in August 2013, we had a budget of Shs4b, in Masindi four years later, we had a Shs15b budget and it stands at Shs36b,” he said.

“We intend to have a Shs100b budget in the next four years. We can achieve this working together – we don’t fear dreaming big.”

Auspicious manifesto

The 88 delegates gave the Budiope East legislator, a sole candidate for the third time running, overwhelming backing.

“Our strategic plan for the next four years, dubbed ‘Consolidate and Take Off,’ will see Fufa grow to the highest levels in the region and on the continent,” he said.

In what he branded as ‘Hat-trick’, Magogo pledged to create a professional football industry, extend the game to each homestead and achieve world class sporting excellence, and reaffirmed his promise of delivering Uganda to the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

In his new executive, only Chris Kalibala and Juma Midi were replaced with Apollo Ahimbisibwe and Frank Ankuzire. Fufa vice president in charge of the league Florence Nakiwala was also endorsed without much fuss.

Sports minister Hamson Obua warned Fufa on the next ‘tough’ four years.

“Football remains the most popular sport in the country. I thank the federation for the good governance and putting in place structures. I ask other federations to benchmark,” he said.

