Magogo strengthens grip as Caf succumbs to Fifa choice

Big winners. Everything fell in place for Magogo (left) and Motsepe in 2021. 

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Big winner. Moses Magogo benefitted three-fold: joining Parliament, retaining his seat at Fufa, and a new appointment to another from the newly-elected Caf president.
  • In the Caf reshuffles for the standing committees in May in Rwanda, Moses Magogo, was appointed as vice president of the organising committee of the Africa Nations Championship.

The year 2021 was not only a year of politics and elections at the national level, it was one where the local football structures as well as the continent elected its leaders. 
Moses Magogo benefitted across three fronts: joining the August House, retaining his seat at Fufa, and getting a new appointment from Caf.
Magogo gave a shot at national politics and went through as Member of Parliament for Budiope East on the National Resistance Movement party ticket in January.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.