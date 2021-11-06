Man City outclass crisis-hit Man Utd

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 6, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United have won just five of Cristiano Ronaldo's 13 appearances since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to the club.

Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday to raise further questions over the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

