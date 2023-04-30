Man City's Haaland equals Premier League goal record

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage in London on April 30, 2023. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Haaland converted a third minute penalty at Craven Cottage to move level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's single-season Premier League record total.

Erling Haaland equaled the Premier League's single-season goal record as the Manchester City striker netted for the 34th time this term in Sunday's clash with Fulham.

Haaland converted a third minute penalty at Craven Cottage to move level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's single-season Premier League record total.

Shearer scored 34 for Blackburn in 1995 and Cole hit the same tally for Newcastle in 1994.

Related

It was also the Norway striker's 50th City goal in all competitions since he signed from Borussia Dortmund last year.

Haaland has reached 34 Premier League goals in just 30 appearances in the competition, scoring more than 21 top-flight teams have managed in total in their first 30 games this season.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports