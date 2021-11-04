Mandela affirms Villa presidential ambition

Omar Mandela is the man many SC Villa fans have longed for to take an active role in the running of the club.

Whether he will face any kind opposition ahead of the election the club has set for November 13 remains to be seen.

What is clear is that he wants to be the next club president.

Since resigning from his role as chairman administration and treasurer in 2004 after rowdy fans attacked him, Mandela has often played behind the scene roles at the club.



The latest has been as a member of the Board of Trustees since the club instituted an interim committee to rescue the club in 2018.

But with Fufa demanding the club hold elections not later than November 13, Mandela announced his move shortly after the club revealed their election road map yesterday.

His declaration, also made at his City Oil offices at Kira Road, was short. The executive he intends to work with however speaks volumes.

Daniel Bakaki who had expressed interest in vying for the club presidency after the aborted election will act as Mandela’s Senior Vice President. “The most important thing is helping the club progress, that is our main aim,” Bakaki of his sudden change in ambition.



Cast of vice presidents

Former club presidents Ben Misagga, Ahmed Ssemanda and Muhammad Bazirengedde will act as the other vice presidents. “I am willing to work with Hajji Mandela but at the level of vice president. Whoever wants to stand against us will have hit a brick wall,” Misagga stated.

The revelations represent an interesting turn of events with the club having had their election aborted after the trsutees were sued for irregularities in the election process. The Board of Trustees chairman Gerald Sendawula while acknowledging Fufa’s authority blamed the federation for going against their word and interference.

“The unfortunate bit is that we received a communication which contradicted what we had agreed on with Fufa. They included clauses about who is supposed to organize the club’s election and that Fufa is supposed to conduct the election and such things,” Sendawula a former Fufa president noted.

Key among the changes that the trustees rooted for was the power to retain the vetting of the candidates which was previously not the case.

With former presidential aspirants Medard Ssegona and Dennis Mbidde developing cold feet, it remains to be seen whether Mandela will remain unopposed by close of business on Saturday.