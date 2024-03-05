Mbabazi's Venoms in selection quandary

Truth be told, Livingstone Mbabazi's Stanbic Uganda Cup holders Vipers look venomous no more.

Eastern Region minnows Iganga Young, that eliminated Kyetume at the round of 32, will hope to exploit the fragile state the three-time cup winners are wallowing and shock them on Wednesday at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende when they face off for a berth in the quarterfinal.

Vipers, that have laboured to get past Lugazi Stars and Rugarama to get to the round of 16, have failed to win their last two StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches at Kitende - against Soltilo Bright Stars and Gaddafi.

Insiders at Kitende intimated that Mbabazi is yet to fully take charge of Vipers and the suspect selection of his first team and lukewarm displays indeed vindicate that.

In the barren draw with Soltilo Bright Stars last week, the former Arua Hill boss shocked many when he benched creative cogs Bright Anukani and Allan Okelllo for rookie Abubaker Walusimbi forcing the team to shock on attacking power.

Then again, Mbabazi is obliged to rewaken his attacking trident of Eric Kambale, Milton Karisa and Yunus Sentamu that are sleeping on their job lately and could be forced to throw in gangly Ghanaian Fumador Asiwome who highlighted the coach's debut with an emphatic hattrick against NEC at Kitende on January 4.

Defensively, Mbabazi is also still at crossroads whilst deciding whether to stick to the feeble backline of Ashraf Mandela, Richard Matovu, Hilary Mukundane and Patrick Mbowa or turn to the trusted lieutenants Livingstone Mulondo and Murushid juuko.

Mbabazi has since lost defenders Rogers Torach and Enoch Luyima to the Hippos (Under-20) that are in Ghana for the All African Games.

The pressure is gradually building on Mbabazi as the league holders have lost ground in the title race as Vipers are third in the table with 32 points from 17 matches, seven adrift of leaders Kitara, who have played two games more.

An upset against Iganga Young today could press the panic button at Kitende where the top bosses are known for wielding the axe at the slightest of provocations.