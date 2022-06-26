Mokwena pleads for Micho, hails Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena ended his tour of duty at KCCA a satisfied man that the current crop of youngsters at Lugogo signalled a bright future at the club.

A visit to the club patron and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at City Hall was one of his final acts of service after days working with the coaching staff and players.

‘Thank you for your hospitality and being great human beings, we wish you nothing but the best of luck in your future engagements,” said Mokwena on his final day at the training ground on Tuesday.

Former Uganda Cranes captain and Mamelodi Sundowns number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who facilitated this partnership between his club and KCCA, played a tour guide for his coach.

Onyango was in tow with Mokwena when the coach, 37, appeared on NTV Sport Knights last week.

Mokwena was full of praise of the man with whom he won the 2016 Caf Champions League title as coach and player respectively.

“Denis knows that being a good player, you need to be a good human. And that is what he is.”

Onyango vs Khune

Asked how difficult it is to manage a player in his same age group, Mokwena said: “He is an incredible player and brother.

“He gives me problems but he is such a fantastic person, on and off the pitch.”

Mokwena distanced himself from the popular question back home of who the better player is between Onyango and Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune, saying “I have Denis. I can only talk about my player.”

After winning the Champions League in 2016 and eliminating KCCA the following year, Mokwena had a stint at Orlando Pirates, the club his father Julius Sono played for.

Mokwena on Micho

He was assistant to current Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic and Orlando Pirates played some of the best football that season but fell just short of the league title.

Mokwena was asked about Micho, as a person, and the Cranes struggles in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, where Uganda lie bottom of Group F with one point after two games.

“Coach Micho is second to none in Africa among those I know when it comes to man management,” said Mokwena.

“He helped me a lot and allowed me freedom to train and organise the team. He helped my growth as a coach a lot.

“Uganda, you have a good coach in Micho but again, the reality for us coaches is the fact that we live and die by the results, and even coach Micho knows that.

“You guys need to be patient with him and it will all workout right.”

Mokwena believes his visit to KCCA has helped both Sundowns and the hosts, emphasizing that all have a lot to learn from each other.

He and Sundowns were invited by KCCA to help in an upskilling phase at Lugogo, part of Kasasiro’s periodical strategic plan.