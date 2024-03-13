No room for error for Kitara with title on the horizon

At times during this season, StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders Kitara and their bridesmaids Bul have both threatened to scamper away from the chasing pack.

Talk of a maiden league title for both has gathered pace along the way especially after commanding first round displays that were punctuated by inflicting damaging losses onto the supposed challengers.

Kitara and Bul's surprise ascension to the pinnacle is now facing the sternest test as the league heads into the business stage and should they finally succumb to advancing Vipers or SC Villa, the duo can be added to this rather ignominious list of the proverbial elephants atop the tree.

Bul's 1-0 home loss to lowly UPDF on Tuesday justified the growing belief that the run and subsequent surrendering of top spot might end with Abbey Kikomeko's side bottling up the title race.

Riding on a near-perfect home record, Brian Ssenyondo's Kitara have surpassed all of their pre-season expectations. But, should they lose to URA on Thursday at the Masindi Stadium days after being held by Maroons at Luzira, then their title ambitions would too be deflated.

Interestingly, seventh-placed URA on 31 points from 20, with literally nothing to lose dented Bul's title chances last Friday in the 1-all draw at Lugazi and will be eager to get the Kabalega Boy's scalp too.

The first round meeting between the two sides in November coincided with David Obua's debut as URA coach and it witnessed Living Kabon and Brian Aheebwa scoring for Kitara while Najib Fesali and Ivan Ahimbisibwe netted for the home side in the pulsating 2-all draw at Lugazi.

After failing to extend their leadership in the Maroons stalemate, Ssenyondo, who at one moment fielded four forwards, came close to admitting his resources were almost depleted.

"Maroons were the better side. They closed all our scoring routes and never gave us any breathing space. We are going back on the drawing board to see how we can bounce back (against URA)," Ssenyondo revealed.

The clash with Obua's side precedes a gigantic title shaping tie between Kitara and Bul on March 29 at Masindi while Kikomeko's Oil-makers will warm up for that epic contest by hosting rejuvenated SC Villa tomorrow at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru.

At the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, Busoga United will host Soltilo Bright Stars with their survival hopes dwindling fast after Paul Kiwanuka's UPDF leapfrogged them in 14th position with victory over Bul on Tuesday.

Tied on 16 points with UPDF, Busoga United must beat Joseph Mutyaba's 11th-placed Bright Stars (24 points) hook or crook today to have ambitions of staying afloat.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Express 2-3 Wakiso Giants

Mbarara City 5-0 Gadaffi

Thursday fixtures - 4pm

Kitara vs. URA, Masindi (Live on Fufa TV)