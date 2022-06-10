Orit back in time to erase Karisa fears ahead of final

To his peers and football fans, he is the Tiger. His commanding presence on the field is always felt first-hand and dedication for the team is unquestionable.

Ibrahim Orit’s daunting forward runs, innate zeal to take on opposing defenders and versatility have been missed even in a season Vipers flaunted opulence in every position as they strolled to their fifth league title. To the Venoms delight, the winger woke up from a lengthy stay in the sick bay to get in contention to play in the Sunday Stanbic Uganda Cup final against Bul in Masindi.

“I’m excited to be back to help my team win another trophy after sitting out majority of the second round with a muscle injury.

“I underwent a surgery in Kampala and I’m glad that the recovery has been fast, I feel ready to play but it will be up to to the coach to decide whether I start,” the fast-paced winger revealed.

Orit had only played against Lira side Kalongo at the round of 32 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup when he got injured during the impromptu national team tour in Turkey in January.

Karisa worries

Vipers Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira was just coming to terms with right winger Milton Karisa’s muscle injury sustained in the Uganda Cranes tie with Niger on Wednesday when doctors confirmed to him that Orit is making tremendous recovery.

“Since he got injured, we have missed his attacking engine and determination on the pitch.

“He is a national team player who rises up on big occasions like the one we have on Sunday and gives the team the drive and goals,” Vipers midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga told Daily Monitor.

Orit, formerly at Mbarara City, has been training with Vipers in the last two weeks and is now destined to jump in for doubtful Karisa or get a cameo role in Vipers’ quest for a third Uganda Cup trophy.