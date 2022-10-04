Prison Warders out to cage Mwebaze's exuberant Stars

Everyone cherished what they saw about Soltilo Bright Stars as they valiantly took the game to Vipers on Friday at St Mary's Stadium Kitende. Asaph Mwebaze's charges tore the rule book, played to the gallery and showed attacking potential even when the match ended in a barren draw.

At one point, the visitors bossed possession and showed less fear for the reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier league champions at their bastion.

"We were pleased with a point at Kitende given the fact that Bright Stars had not gained a point at the stadium in the last three years. This gives us a starting point in our next league match against Maroons," Mwebaze told Daily Monitor.

The former Maroons coach is aware of the lethal form in which his former paymasters are in at the moment under Muhammad Senfuma and is expected to play with caution and intent.

The Prison side, now second on the table behind Bul, hit an out of sorts Busoga United for dead on Saturday in a 5-0 rout at Luzira Ground. Fred Amaku (brace), Noel Nasasira, Isaac mpagi and Solomon Walusimbi scored for the new league entrants.

At Kitende, Bright Stars surprised many with a solid defence marshalled by Warren Buule and Andrew Kyambadde while the midfield quartet of Cleophas Fiat, Noordin Bunjo, Alexander Mandela and Muhammad Kyeyune also looked impressive.

Mwebaze will demand more from forwards Sam Ssenyonjo, Amis Muwonge and Ibrahim Kasinde this afternoon at the Kavumba Recreation Ground.

After match day one, Soltilo Bright Stars occupy the seventh spot on the log with one point but can jump to the summit with victory over Maroons until SC Villa visit Onduparaka on Friday.

In the last six contests between the two sides, Maroons has won thrice, Bright Stars twice and one draw.



