Queen Cranes need Ethiopia to wake up from slumber

Uganda’s Queen Cranes beat Ethiopia 2-0 on Tuesday to eliminate them from the U-20 women’s football category at the ongoing African Games in Cape Coast, Ghana.

However, with a second spot in the semi-finals yet to be confirmed among the Group A sides, Uganda could yet need a favour from the young Lucy to eliminate archrivals Tanzania on Friday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, Uganda’s coach Sheryl Botes made one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Tanzania last Saturday by introducing striker Juliet Nalukenge for defensive midfielder Krusum Namutebi, who came on towards the end of the first half for the injured centre-back Shakirah Nankwanga.

“It was an option we looked at in training and she (Namutebi) had an idea that if anything happened to one of our centre backs, she would be there,” Botes said in her post-match press conference.

Starting Nalukenge pushed Uganda Martyrs duo Shamusa Najjuma and Latifah Nakasi in entirely new roles deeper in midfield while captain Catherine Nagadya played just behind Nalukenge.

“Our strategy today was a bit defensive because we had to watch (Ethiopian forward) Mesay (Temesgen). So our two blockers had to sit deep to prevent her (Temesgen) from getting space on the left and when she also came and played in a forward position, our blockers were still there to protect the centre,” Botes further highlighted.

Creative tweak

Nalukenge was deployed as a false nine to enhance creativity. She could drop into midfield or push wide to create space for Nagadya. And the two indeed combined for Uganda’s first goal as a cross from Nalukenge set up Nagadya for an improvised finish in the 10th minute.

A long range freekick from left-back Docus Lwalisa just in front of the centre circle, after Latifah Nakasi had been fouled by Turist Tone, put the game to bed in the 30th minute and for the rest of the match, Uganda comfortably soaked pressure.

The Queen Cranes must now contend with Ghana, who are on maximum points, on Friday for a place in the semis. Ghana beat Tanzania 2-1 late on Tuesday but the latter can still progress on goal difference if they can humble Ethiopia and Uganda fail to pick a result against the hosts.

“There is no way we will use the same strategy against Ghana. It is a very forceful team, every second ball goes forward and they have strength on the wings so we will see how to cut off the supply,” Botes shared post match.

AFRICAN GAMES

WOMEN FOOTBALL – Group A

Match Day Two Results



Uganda 2-0 Ethiopia

Ghana 2-1 Tanzania

Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Ghana 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Uganda 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Tanzania 2 0 1 1 2 3 1