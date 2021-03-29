Ready to step up

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Coach Abdallah Mubiru and Ugandans will need every player tasked with defending national colours, today, to leave everything on the pitch.

The Cranes need at least a point against the Malawi Flames on the Kamuzu Stadium’s artificial turf in Blantyre to make their third successive Afcon finals.

Faruku Miya, favourite to start in a front three alongside Emmanuel Okwi and Yunus Sentamu or Patrick Kaddu, will have to dig deeper into his former sparkling self to breach Malawi.

Okwi will also have to put to better use his technical attributes, which has not been the case lately.

Sentamu, who has six league goals to his name after only rejoining Vipers this year, will have to step up in the absence of injured Fahad Bayo and, potentially, doubtful Kaddu.

Bayo and injured Ashdod teammate Timothy Awany, and Allan Kyambadde did not make the trip yesterday.

Options

Mubiru could shuffle the front three to accommodate Kizito Luwagga or Ibrahim Orit, who – along with Moses Waiswa – came on at half time to improve the game against Burkina Faso.

There is also an option of Allan Okello showing up, or even Abdu Lumala, who struggled at Kitende last week before coming off, being employed to wear down Malawi if passed fit.

The aforementioned will be tasked to ask Malawi questions, but most importantly be efficient when chances pop up, because the Flames will not be intent on allowing many.

Uganda arrived in Malawi on eight points, one behind qualified Burkina Faso and as many ahead of the hosts.

A point is enough for Uganda to seal their spot at next year’s finals in Cameroon while only victory will do for Malawi, who have not qualified since 2010.

Lwanga, Onyango crucial

That position means the onus is on Malawi to come at Uganda, and that is where Taddeo Lwanga, who was impressive against Burkina Faso, and Denis Onyango will play a crucial role.

Malawi coach Meke Mwase will task Richard Mbulu, scorer in their 1-0 victory over South Sudan last week, Gerald Junior and Gabadolinho Mhango to probe the Cranes.

Lwanga’s disruptive abilities and capacity to drive forward will come in handy, while skipper Onyango’s leadership from the back will be of great importance between the sticks.

“From the spirit in the team,” said Lwanga ahead of the tie, “we’ll get a decent result, God willing.”

Lwanga is expected to again start alongside Mike Azira, with Waiswa ahead in front of them, pushing Miya further forward.

The back four could remain unchanged.

Murushid Juuko and Halid Lwaliwa are expected to keep the central roles with Nicholas Wadada, taking full advantage after Elvis Bwomono returned to his UK club, and Joseph Ochaya at full back.

Aim for the stars

While a point is enough, skipper Onyango has warned against setting low standards.

“We need to go to Malawi with a positive mindset,” said Onyango, “We need to play total football, not sitting back because it might cause more problems if we sit back.

“But those are the tactics for the coaches. What is certain is that we do not need any favours from anyone, so we need to do ourselves a favour and get results.”

Afcon 2021 qualifiers

TODAY | 4PM EAT

Malawi vs. Uganda

Burkina Faso vs. South Sudan

amwanguhya@ ug.nationmedia.com



