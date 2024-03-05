Red Eagles still perching in tumultuous season

Express, one of Uganda's flagship teams, are going through one of their worst ever managerial crises with Sunday's Stanbic Uganda Cup ouster by Bul exposing the club a great deal.

Hardly had Express top management accepted coach Alex Isabirye's impromptu resignation hours earlier than they fell to Bul's sword via spot kicks after the 1-all draw to spell doom of another trophyless campaign.

Isabirye, a job hopper of a manager, had induced the club executive into tying him to a reported two-year contract after he impressed in December last year when he won four of the six matches he handled since replacing sacked James Odoch.

His shocking resignation came three days after the Red Eagles' 3-1 whitewashing of UPDF at Wankulukuku in the league and amidst a reported scuffle with management of his and players' deprived welfare.

"I have tried to address some concerns with management that have negatively affected my work environment and progression. I believe a constructive and supportive management approach is essential for personal and professional development," Isabirye wrote in his resignation letter.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the seven-time league kings have sometimes skipped training sessions due to a financial meltdown saddling the club with a couple of players reported to be on their way out of the club over the same.

Owing to his abrupt departure from Vipers after winning a league and cup double last year and at URA and Bul earlier, some pundits argue that it is part of Isabirye's traits to jump before being pushed.

It is apparent that Express' StarTimes Uganda Premier league title hopes are virtually out of the window as they occupy the eighth slot in the table with 29 points from 19 matches - ten points adrift of table leaders Kiatara with ten matches to go.