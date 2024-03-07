Rejected warder Omedi back with Prison break attempt

Kitara 10-goal hero Denis Omedi returns to Luzira Prison Grounds on Friday to haunt and settle scores with Maroons that discarded him in the infant stages of his career.

As the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders seek to establish an arm's length between them and immediate challengers Bul, Omedi will be out on a solo mission to increase his goal tally in a stiff golden boot race on top of quenching his vendetta with the Prison Warders that are sixth with 30 points from 19 matches.

A nursing graduate of Lira School of Comprehensive Nursing and trained prison warder, Omedi was sidelined by Maroons back in 2019 without a debut before a work transfer to Masindi Prisons opened the gates for him with betPawa Fufa Big League side Booma where he became an instant hit.

Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo will tap into his inside knowledge and desire to prove doubters wrong to accrue maximum points against the only side to have breached their home record earlier in the season.

Fascinatingly, Maroons wanted to take back Omedi at the start of the season after he plundered 17 goals with Booma but the 27-year-old pacy forward felt the wounds of betrayal were still fresh.

With 39 points from 19 matches, Brian Ssenyondo's Kabalega Boys still have the double in sight having ousted SC Villa 2-0 at Masindi Stadium last week to storm the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals.

Bul upbeat

At the Mehta Lugazi Stadium, Abbey Kikomeko's deposed leaders Bul face URA as they try to embrace life as the pursuers.

Second in the table with 38 points from 18 matches, Bul must rediscover their winning touch in time to keep breathing down the throats of Kitara and also avoid another potential overtake by third-placed Vipers that 'visit' Wakiso giants at St.Mary’s Stadium-Kitende on Sunday.

David Obua's on-and-off Tax Collectors are seventh in the table with 30 points from 19 matches but tend to raise their game against the big boys especially at their Lugazi backyard.

Mbarara City forward Joseph Akandwanaho will be under the spotlight as he leads the Ankole Lions against former side Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba Grounds this afternoon.

Tied on 23 points but with tenth-placed Mbarara City a game less, both sides are ,for now, not involved in the relegation battle which makes the contest a close and an unpredictable affair.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday, 4pm

Maroons vs Kitara, Prisons Ground-Luzira



URA vs. Bul, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi