Rines set up Cup quarter final fixture with Asubo

A brace from Aminah Nababi and another goal from Atiba Namaganda secured a 3-1 home win for Rines SS in the Fufa Women Cup at the expense of Tooro Queens.

Shivan Ashaba scored Tooro’s consolation but Rines, who have scored 10 goals in two Cup games over the past one week, are happy to see progress over a longstanding issue.

“We have been struggling to score goals in the league even though we keep creating good chances,” the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) side’s coach Bright Nyanzi told the press after eliminating the Elite (FWEL) side.

“But these 10 goals have given us some confidence that our attack is getting better and we will hopefully carry the execution into the league and in the next round.”

They will face Asubo in the quarterfinals after the Kawanda-based side eliminated another second division side She Geme 2-0 at home.

Evelyn Nassuna and Kamiyat Naigaga scored for Asubo. This fixture usually sees the home side triumphant and Asubo will be buoyed by that.

Elsewhere, Kampala Queens entertain She Maroons at MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo on Tuesday for a place in the quarterfinals.

The latter welcome back their defender Patricia Akiror, midfielder Shamirah Nalugya, forwards Catherine Nagadya and Zainah Nandede and coach Charles Ayiekoh – who had all gone with the U-20 squad for the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

She Maroons, on the other hand, welcome back striker Immaculate Kizza and goalkeeper Esther Akujo for a trip to a side they lost 5-1 to in the league.

UMHS, Kawempe catch up

Uganda Martyrs (UMHS) Lubaga and Kawempe Muslim also make trips to Entebbe where they play Entebbe Pride and Tagy High in the Round of 32.

Both FWSL sides had their games postponed because they had key players with the U-20s. Goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu plus attacking duo Shamusa Najjuma and Latifah Nakasi for UMHS, defenders Claire Kebirungi, Shakirah Nankwanga, midfielders Krusum Namutebi and Phionah Nabulime for Kawempe.

The sides, however, have it all to do in terms of adaptation because the UMHS outfield duo were midfielders in Accra while the Kawempe midfielders, especially Nabulime, had lots of games in defence.

FWEL side Byafaayo will visit the winner between Kawempe and Tagy while Lady Doves entertain the winner between UMHS and Entebbe Pride in the Round of 16.

Fufa Women’s Cup 2024

Round of 16 – Results

Rines SS 3:1 Tooro Queens

Asubo Ladies 2:0 She Geme

Makerere University vs. UCU Lady Cardinals

Tuesday

Fixtures: Round of 16, 3pm

Kampala Queens vs. She Maroons – MTN Omondi, Lugogo

Round of 32, 3pm

Entebbe Pride vs. Uganda Martyrs Lubaga – Kiwafu, Entebbe