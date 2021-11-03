Ronaldo is Man Utd's Jordan, says Solskjaer after latest rescue act

Manchester United's Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mason Greenwood played in Bruno Fernandes, who picked out Ronaldo with a backheel for the Portuguese to blast home his eighth goal in 12 games since returning to Old Trafford in August.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo's talismanic influence at Manchester United to NBA legend Michael Jordan after he scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday.
For the third time in four Champions League games since returning for a second spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo rescued United with a late goal as his sweetly struck volley in the 91st minute snatched a barely deserved point in Bergamo.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.