Sand Cranes will take game to Comoros - Muwonge

There is no holding back in the ongoing preparation for the national beach soccer team in Njeru.

By hook or crook, Uganda Sand Cranes are determined to return to the continental showpiece due in Mozambique later this year.

Before bowing out at the semifinal stage in Senegal last year, Sand Cranes were lucky to qualify without breaking sweat - getting a bye after Ghana opted out due to Covid19 related issues.

This time the qualification must be earned with a two legged contest with Islanders Comoros - an unpredictable opponent to say the least.

“Since we arrived here (a week ago), there is a big difference in terms of fitness levels of players and this is encouraging. I’m confident the team will be ready to attack Comoros on Sunday,” Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge revealed.

At home, Comoros is expected to take the initiative with their ball possessing and hard shots techniques and that will compel the visitors to be at their best to stay in contention ahead of the return leg at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru in two weeks.

“The team has been playing several friendly games as a way of getting the much needed match fitness and making the players ready for the game. We are trimming the squad from 20 players to the 15 that will make the trip and do the job,” Muwonge added.

The aggregate winner of the duel will qualify for the final tournament that will be held from October 21-30 in Maputo, Mozambique.

Beach Soccer Afcon qualifiers Road to Mozambique