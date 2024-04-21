Semakula wants to end Villa title jinx

SC Villa's 20-year league trophy-less jinx remains intact, and versatile defender Kenneth Semakula wants to be that captain-fantastic that finally crushes that curse.

"It is an honour for me to be holding the treasured club armband and my prayer is that I will be the skipper to raise that (StarTimes Uganda Premier League) trophy in case we win it this season," revealed the former Busoga United defender.

A hot property at Villa and Uganda Cranes, Semakula has played at right-back, centre-back and defensive midfield for the 16-time league kings this season.

Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos have garnered 41 points from 22 matches and occupy the fourth slot in the table with a grand scheme of finally overtaking leaders Kitara, Bul and Vipers when push comes to shove.

"The Villa camp is watching the tense title contest keenly and we chose to focus on one game at a time. In coach Dusan, we have a coach who knows what to do and when plus motivating us to challenge for the title, " he added.

Villa host Joseph Mutyaba's unpredictable Soltilo Bright Stars, 11th in the table with 28 points from 22 matches, Sunday at Wankulukuku with victory hurling them to 44 points with a game in hand.

Villa that drew 1-all with the Stars at Kavumba in December has lost to them twice in the last seven meetings which makes the Jogoos outright favourites.

" The coach has given us the freedom to do what we do best on the field and has worked on our scoring dilemma so we are going to come firing on all cylinders, " Semakula stressed.

So determined is Semakula to achieve a feat last witnessed at Villa Park in 2004 under the late Sam Timbe that he doesn't even grumble on any role he is signed by the wily Serbian.

" I'm comfortable with any duty given to me by the coach as long as my beloved Villa gets three points. We must sacrifice a little for this noble cause to make our adoring fans happy again," he said.

Although they have conceded the least number of goals -15 - Villa's 29-goal tale pales in comparison to Kitara that had netted 37 goals before hosting Vipers on Friday at Masindi.

In fact, for Villa to avoid the last day heartache suffered last season, Stojanovic must resharpen his major weapons - Patrick Kakande, Umar Lutalo, Charles Lwanga and Hakim Kiwanuka to start firing again in this title bend.

Semakula, Arnold Odong and Joseph Odong have another daunting task of taming Bright Star skipper Nelson Senkatuka who tops the top-scorers' charts with 13 strikes.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Sunday at 3pm

SC Villa vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Wankulukuku

SC Villa vs. Soltilo Bright Stars last 7 games